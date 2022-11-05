Virginia vs North Carolina Football GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 5, 2022

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: UNC -7

This is worth noting for Virginia... not what the offense needed.

Looks like #UVa will be without WRs Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, and Lavel Davis against Carolina today after all three sustained injuries in practice, per a source. — Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) November 5, 2022

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of North Carolina’s strengths and weaknesses.

Kickoff is at 12:30 — leave your thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Saturday marks the 127th all-time meeting between Virginia and North Carolina, a series that began in 1892. Only Wisconsin/Minnesota (130 games) and Georgia/Auburn (127 games) have played more games against one another in FBS history.

• Virginia is in the middle of a four-game homestand, only the second time in the history of the program that UVA has played four-straight Saturdays at Scott Stadium and the first time since 1970.

• North Carolina will be Virginia’s first ranked opponent this season. The Tar Heels are No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll.

• Virginia has won two of the last three home games against ranked foes, including a 44-41 victory over the then-No. 15 Tar Heels in 2020.

• UVA is 23-7 in its last 30 games at Scott Stadium. The 23 wins since 2018 are the third-most by any ACC team, trailing Clemson (30) and NC State, and the most by any Coastal Division team.

• Virginia has won four of the last five meetings against North Carolina. UVA’s loss in last year’s meeting ended a four-game win-streak over the Tar Heels, the sixth time in series history the Cavaliers had won four-straight games against UNC.

• North Carolina (4-0) and Clemson (6-0) are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in ACC play this season. UVA hasn’t won against an undefeated ACC opponent with three wins or more since topping then-No. 12 Georgia Tech 24-21 in 2011.

TOP STORYLINES

• North Carolina comes in as the ACC’s top offense, averaging 502.0 yards per game. The Cavalier defense has not yielded an offensive touchdown in its last eight quarters. The last touchdown allowed came in the fourth quarter against Louisville on Oct. 8.

• UVA’s all-time leader in passing yards and total offense, Brennan Armstrong is on the verge of ACC lore. The southpaw sits just 101 yards away from 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. Only 14 players in league history have reached 10,000 yards in their careers.

• The last time Armstrong faced North Carolina he set the UVA single-game passing record (554 yards) and the program’s single-game total offense mark (538). It was the most ever passing yards by a UNC opponent since Dave Brown (Duke) threw for 479 yards in 1989.