Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 12/1/22 - Basketball Winning Streaks

In this holiday season, it’s important to remember some fans don’t have any undefeated teams to cheer for...

By Jay Pierce
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 29 Virginia at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back this week to run through all the winning both UVA basketball teams have been up to this season. They even pre-celebrate the women’s team’s victory over Penn State (and did not jinx them). The crew breakdown the big road victory for the men over Michigan and how this year’s UVA team will tend to rotate its star/clutch player from game to game. They discuss what changes we’ve seen on both ends of the court for Coach Bennett and how the rotation has come together - not to mention how the team has the best resume of wins in the country to start things off and how much has changed since last year’ campaign. They also take a look around the ACC and laugh at Duke and UNC a little.

