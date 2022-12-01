BREAKING: UVA Quarterback Brennan Armstrong reportedly entering the transfer portal

According a variety of reports including those from 247Sports, On3 Sports, and ESPN, Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining due to his freshman year redshirt and the extra year of COVID eligibility. After spending five years in Charlottesville, Armstrong will likely be heading elsewhere after spending one season with first year Head Coach Tony Elliott.

In his time at Virginia, the Ohio native set UVA passing records aflame. In total, he has 12 UVA records including the single game passing record, the single season passing record, the career passing yards record, the single game total offense record, the season total offense record, the season passing touchdowns record, the career passing touchdowns record, the 200-yard passing games record, the 300-yard passing games record, the season completions record, and the single game touchdowns responsible for record. Additionally, he’s tied for second for the single game touchdown passes record and is second in season passing attempts.

Armstrong’s best season came in 2021 when and the UVA offense exploded to be one of the best sides in the country. Unfortunately, after deciding to forego the NFL Draft and return for a fifth year, Armstrong and the Wahoo passing attack had a downturn in the 2022 season after Tony Elliott came to the helm and the team’s entire starting offensive line left the program.

Nevertheless, Armstrong will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to play for this program. His fearless style of play in particular will stick with UVA fans as will his never say die attitude.