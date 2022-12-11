COMMITMENT: UVA Football lands offensive tackle transfer Daijon Parker

As the Virginia Cavaliers football team approaches year two of the Tony Elliott era, the coaching staff has been active in the portal and have now picked up its first commitment with grad transfer offensive tackle Daijon Parker joining Garett Tujague’s group. A 6’6”, 300 pound member of the 2018 class, Parker comes to Charlottesville from the Division II program Saginaw Valley State.

According to this story from 247Sports, Parker also had interest from Toledo, Temple, FIU, Bowling Green, Kent State, UMass, Buffalo, Tulane, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Miami (Ohio).

Considering how the offensive line (and the offensive tackle group in particular) was perhaps the team’s biggest weaknesses in 2022, any and all help should be more than welcomed, especially for a player like Parker who has significant size and should benefit from the tutelage of Tujague. It will be interesting to see how the starting line spots work out with a number of young guys among that group getting valuable experience.