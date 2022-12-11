COMMITMENT: Virginia football picks up Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett

After the Virginia Cavaliers nabbed their first transfer commitment from offensive tackle Daijon Parker earlier today, Monmouth transfer quarterback and Virginia native Tony Muskett has announced his commitment to the Wahoos. With Brennan Armstrong reportedly entering the transfer portal, UVA needed another arm to, at the very least, compete with rising redshirt sophomore Jay Woolfolk.

Through three seasons with Monmouth, Muskett threw for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns in 23 games played. In 2021, he was the First Team All Big South quarterback with 2,651 yards through the air to go with 25 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also added four scores with his legs. After starting the first eight games of the 2022 season, a knee injury meant that he missed the final four contests.

This is a meaningful commitment for Tony Elliott and company. While Jay Woolfolk will still be in the conversation for the starting quarterback job, getting a guy with experience and success as a thrower especially was important for UVA this offseason. In Muskett, Virginia has a guy with legit arm talent who should have at least two years of eligibility remaining and could help prevent the Wahoos from a further skid next year after going 3-7 this season.

Stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn for more analysis of Muskett’s game, what his commitment means for UVA, and additional offseason recruiting and transfer portal coverage.