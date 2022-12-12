UVA men’s basketball jumps to #2 in newest AP Top-25 Poll

Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Virginia Cavaliers have jumped in the AP Poll once again, this time up to #2 in the country after former #1 Houston and #2 Texas lost this week. The Purdue Boilermakers jumped UVA as the former #4 team in the country garnered 27 first place votes and 1,508 points compared to Virginia’s 19 first place votes and 1,476 points. With this Saturday’s contest versus now #5 Houston, UVA has an immediate opportunity to prove to voters why they should be #1.

As for the other ranked opponents that UVA has faced or will face, Baylor slots in at #11 this week, while Illinois moved from #17 to #18 after beating Texas and then proceeding to lose to unranked Penn State by 15 points. #12 Duke is the first of three other ACC squads to be ranked with #24 Virginia Tech and #25 Miami now entering the fold.

Behind UVA and Purdue in the poll are #3 UConn and #4 Alabama, who just beat Houston on the road. The first three are well above the rest as three of the seven remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball with just 42 votes separating them and Alabama 140 points behind UConn.

Full AP Top 25

1. Purdue

2. Virginia

3. UConn

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Arizona

10. Arkansas

11. Baylor

12. Duke

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Gonzaga

16. UCLA

17. Mississippi State

18. Illinois

19. Auburn

20. Maryland

21. TCU

22. Wisconsin

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Miami

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2