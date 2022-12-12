COMMITMENT: UVA football lands Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington

The Virginia Cavaliers have now added their third commitment via the transfer portal in two days as Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington joins the Wahoos after four years with the Wildcats. In his last two seasons there, Washington reeled in 109 receptions for 1,272 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, he led the team in receiving catches and yards with 65 for 694.

As the Wahoos essentially need to add players at positions throughout the roster, bringing Washington in to be a veteran presence for what will likely be a young receiving corps around him should be valuable. Assuming that Wide Receivers Coach and Associate Head Coach Marcus Hagans remains on staff, Washington could benefit significantly from being coached by someone who has put multiple receivers in the NFL.

Having played four years of Big Ten football. Washington isn’t afraid to take a hit and can break tackles. The 5’9” 192 pound receiver also has breakaway speed and has been used in jet sweeps over his time with the Wildcats.

Potentially pairing Washington with Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett who committed to Virginia yesterday is an exciting prospect. While Tony Elliott and company continue to lose guys as they transfer out of the program, securing commitments from players such as Muskett and Washington points to the fact that this is how college sports and, specifically, college football works in today’s day and age.