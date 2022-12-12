COMMITMENT: Three star defensive end DJ Jones chooses Virginia

As the Virginia Cavaliers continue to pile up commitments over the last couple of days, 2023 recruit DJ Jones out of Tampa, Florida has now joined the list. A 6’4”, 230 pound defensive edge, Jones chose UVA over offers from West Virginia, Navy, Kansas, Iowa State, and Air Force, among others.

Ranked as the 119th best 2023 prospect coming out of Florida per 247Sports, Jones is also ranked as the 72nd edge in his class. He’s the 16th commit of the 2023 group for Virginia and Tony Elliott while he’s also the fifth highest rated commit for the Wahoos.

Virginia now has eight commits on the defensive side of the ball with four star linebacker Kamren Robinson, three star lineman Miles Green, three star corner Keandre Walker, three star lineman Anthony Britton, three star safety Landon Daley, three star safety Caleb Hardy, and the unrated safety Trent Baker-Booker. Unfortunately, UVA’s lone fourth star of the class in Robinson appears to have reopened his recruitment with recent visits to Florida State and South Carolina.

Stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn for additional news and coverage of Virginia Football’s offseason news.