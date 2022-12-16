Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 12/16/22 - Houston Preview

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back this week to break down the Houston Cougars basketball squad and the top five matchup tomorrow in Charlottesville! What’s the status of Reece Beekman? We don’t know! So we discuss all the possible scenarios! The crew banter about a ton of stats on both sides of the floor for the Hoos - and look at which specific players might have a favorable (or difficult) matchup. Pierce also rants a little about a terrible fan he met at the JPJ, so watch out for that.