How to watch #2 Virginia Basketball versus #5 Houston: Tipoff time, TV, live streaming, and Game Thread

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team tips off against the Houston Cougars this afternoon at 2:00 PM. As the Wahoos look to stay undefeated, we’ve got all the details you need to enjoy watching or listening to this heavyweight battle.

How to Watch

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, SlingTV

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app

Odds: Houston -2.5

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s pregame media notes:

All-Time vs. Houston

• UVA is 3-4 all-time vs. Houston in the series that dates to Dec. 16, 1982, when the teams squared off in Tokyo, Japan.

• The Cavaliers defeated the Cougars 72-63 without Ralph Sampson, who missed the game with an illness. UVA radio analyst Jimmy Miller had 14 points in the win for the Cavaliers.

• UVA traveled to Hawaii from Japan and suffered its historic loss two games later against Chaminade (with Sampson) on Dec. 23, 1982.

• The teams square off in Charlottesville for the first time since the Cavaliers posted a 72-54 win over the Cougars on Dec. 9, 1989, at University Hall.

Last Time vs. The Cougars

• Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Kyler Edwards added 18 as then-No. 15 Houston defeated UVA 67-47 on Nov. 16, 2021.

• UVA committed 12 first-half turnovers, which led to 14 Houston points as the Cougars extended their home-winning streak to 28 games.

• Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 11 points and Kody Stattmann added eight points.

• Stattmann matched a career high with a pair of 3-pointers.

• Houston outrebounded UVA 34-30.

Last Time Out

• Kihei Clark scored 18 points and Jayden Gardner added 14 as No. 3 Virginia held off JMU 55-50 on Dec. 6 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Despite shooting 27 percent from the field, JMU hung around until the end after out-rebounding UVA, 41-33.

The Cavaliers shot 50 percent (12-24) from the charity stripe on the night, but UVA successfully maintained its leads for the entirety of the second half.

• Gardner added eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-0), who played most of the game without star guard Reece Beekman due to an injury.

• Ryan Dunn gave UVA a lift off the bench with four points, five rebounds and three blocks.

• Takal Molson led the Dukes with a game-high 20 points.