How to watch #2 Virginia Basketball versus #5 Houston: Tipoff time, TV, live streaming, and Game Thread

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team tips off against the Houston Cougars this afternoon at 2:00 PM. As the Wahoos look to stay undefeated, we’ve got all the details you need to enjoy watching or listening to this heavyweight battle.
How to Watch
Time: 2:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: WatchESPN.com, SlingTV
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app
Odds: Houston -2.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA Basketball Tips Off Versus #5 Houston
Streaking the Lawn Podcast: Previewing Houston
Recent analysis/Content
Three reasons why UVA basketball is a National Championship contender this season
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s pregame media notes:
All-Time vs. Houston
• UVA is 3-4 all-time vs. Houston in the series that dates to Dec. 16, 1982, when the teams squared off in Tokyo, Japan.
• The Cavaliers defeated the Cougars 72-63 without Ralph Sampson, who missed the game with an illness. UVA radio analyst Jimmy Miller had 14 points in the win for the Cavaliers.
• UVA traveled to Hawaii from Japan and suffered its historic loss two games later against Chaminade (with Sampson) on Dec. 23, 1982.
• The teams square off in Charlottesville for the first time since the Cavaliers posted a 72-54 win over the Cougars on Dec. 9, 1989, at University Hall.
Last Time vs. The Cougars
• Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Kyler Edwards added 18 as then-No. 15 Houston defeated UVA 67-47 on Nov. 16, 2021.
• UVA committed 12 first-half turnovers, which led to 14 Houston points as the Cougars extended their home-winning streak to 28 games.
• Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 11 points and Kody Stattmann added eight points.
• Stattmann matched a career high with a pair of 3-pointers.
• Houston outrebounded UVA 34-30.
Last Time Out
• Kihei Clark scored 18 points and Jayden Gardner added 14 as No. 3 Virginia held off JMU 55-50 on Dec. 6 at John Paul Jones Arena.
• Despite shooting 27 percent from the field, JMU hung around until the end after out-rebounding UVA, 41-33.
The Cavaliers shot 50 percent (12-24) from the charity stripe on the night, but UVA successfully maintained its leads for the entirety of the second half.
• Gardner added eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-0), who played most of the game without star guard Reece Beekman due to an injury.
• Ryan Dunn gave UVA a lift off the bench with four points, five rebounds and three blocks.
• Takal Molson led the Dukes with a game-high 20 points.
