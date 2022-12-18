BREAKING: UVA Basketball picks up midseason transfer in Georgetown point guard Dante Harris

After a disappointing loss to the Houston Cougars yesterday, the Virginia Cavaliers have picked up a rare in-season transfer commitment from former Georgetown point guard Dante Harris. Having played two seasons for Patrick Ewing, Harris will have three years of eligibility after redshirting this year and the extra year for COVID-19 from the 2020-2021 season.

As UVA missed on a point guard in the 2023 high school recruiting class, the Wahoos were always going to need a transfer point guard this offseason to (ideally) play alongside and to backup Reece Beekman next season. Assuming Beekman doesn’t leave for the NBA after this year, that’s exactly the role Harris is set to play. Getting him to commit now — after leaving a defunct Georgetown program before the season — is a luxury, as is him being able to learn the system and get acquainted with the program this season before hitting the floor next fall.

Harris is a career 10 point per game scorer, while he averaged 11.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 1.5 SPG in his sophomore campaign for the Hoyas last year. Unfortunately, he’s a career 26.8% shooter from three and 36.5% from the field. That said, that was on relatively high volume in a bad Georgetown system. His 79.8% career free throw mark indicates he can develop into a better shooter than he’s been.

Additionally, the 6’0” guard can be a pest defensively and can touch the paint and get his teammates involved. In fact, he was the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player his rookie year.

