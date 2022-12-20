It has been a far more turbulent November and December than anyone around the Virginia Cavaliers football program could have ever expected.

Even if it was just the departure of a record-setting quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, or just the mid-December exit of an established offensive line coach, Tony Elliott would have had his hands full. But throw in a recruiting world still in flux as everyone figures out the transfer portal, and Elliott’s first year in Charlottesville, and his first season as a head coach, and a season record that fell well below expectations, and the past month has gone from a handful to a headache.

Most importantly, Elliott has been called upon to help guide his young men through the grief and emotional aftermath of three of their teammates being shot and killed, and another wounded—a role that he has fulfilled with aplomb.

On Wednesday, focus turns back to the work of program-building as high school recruits can sign letters of intent solidifying their choice of college football program. Here is a quick look at where things stand, what to expect, and how Streaking the Lawn will cover it.

Hoos on Board

So far the class of 2023 boasts 18 commitments for the Cavaliers and ranks 58th nationally (12th in the ACC) in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Five of those pledges have come since the season ended, including two defensive linemen from Florida. With only one real exception (more on that to come...) there has not been too much drama around this group, and UVA fans should expect to see pretty much everyone sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

On the transfer front, Virginia has landed four commitments so far. Transfers do not have to sign or otherwise make their decision official on signing day, but many do to be part of the hoopla around their school’s new recruiting class. Armstrong’s heir apparent is Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett—who has already enrolled at UVA—with other offensive weapons joining him in former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington and Clemson running back Kobe Pace. As of Tuesday evening, UVA’s transfer class is rated 12th nationally by 247 Sports.

Hoos Arriving—and Going?

The focus of recent recruiting drama has been Kamren Robinson, UVA’s highest-rated commit and a top-10 overall player in Virginia for 2023. Robinson was an early commit to the new Elliott staff, announcing his decision back in July. But in the past few weeks, Robinson has taken trips to Tallahassee and Columbia to visit Florida State and South Carolina, respectively.

A late in-home visit by Elliott & Co. may have been enough to seal the deal for the Hoos. On Monday night, Robinson posted about his signing day event in a Tweet that showed Robinson in UVA gear:

I will be signing my National Letter Of Intent Wednesday December 21th,@6pm

Location: Essex High School

ANYONE IS WELCOME TO COME!! pic.twitter.com/rGejlxzuo4 — Kamren Robinson (@Kamrenrobinsonn) December 19, 2022

He also retweeted news of another player committing to Virginia.

Holding Robinson would make Wednesday a good day for UVA even if nothing else happens. But other commitments may be on the horizon: South Carolina athlete Suderian Harrison has picked up two Crystal Balls on 247 Sports from people outside the Virginia orbit; he is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday.

STL’s Coverage

Throughout the day, we’ll be posting profiles of the players who have signed their letters of intent, or transfers who sign a grant-in-aid. Links to the player profiles will be aggregated on the homepage so you can access them all from one place.

As news breaks—Robinson’s decision, any other commitments or flips—we’ll get it written up and covered for you as quick as we can.

Once Tony Elliott speaks to the media, we’ll post the video and pull some of the more interesting quotes and insights from the press conference. The press conference is scheduled for noon, with a live broadcast on the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page to follow starting at 1:30.