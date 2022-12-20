UVA Basketball versus #22 Miami GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Miami, FL

Date: December 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -3.0

Pre-game Content

The Big Preview: Virginia vs #22 Miami

Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA’s loss to #3 Houston

Five takeaways from UVA’s loss to #3 Houston

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Miami

• Virginia is 15-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66.

• UVA has a six-game winning streak vs. Miami, including a three-game winning streak at Watsco Center.

• The Cavaliers are 4-7 against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables.

• Thirteen of the last 15 meetings between the teams have been decided by 10 points or less.

• UVA has limited Miami to 58 or fewer points in six of the last seven meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-6 all-time against Miami.

Last Time vs. The Hurricanes

• Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Kihei Clark added 17 as Virginia recorded a 74-71 win at Miami on Feb. 19, 2022.

• Kadin Shedrick added 13 points and career-high 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

• Kameron McGusty led Miami with 20 points and four steals.

• Virginia used a 23-4 run to gain a 53-44 second half lead and converted 19 of 25 free throws to complete its first two-game regular season sweep over the Hurricanes.

• Clark became the 50th Cavalier to reach 1,000 career points by scoring 14 points in the second half.