UVA Basketball versus #22 Miami GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes
HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:
Location: Miami, FL
Date: December 20, 2022
Time: 8:30 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -3.0
Lastly, here are some of UVA's media notes:
All-Time vs. Miami
• Virginia is 15-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66.
• UVA has a six-game winning streak vs. Miami, including a three-game winning streak at Watsco Center.
• The Cavaliers are 4-7 against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables.
• Thirteen of the last 15 meetings between the teams have been decided by 10 points or less.
• UVA has limited Miami to 58 or fewer points in six of the last seven meetings.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-6 all-time against Miami.
Last Time vs. The Hurricanes
• Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Kihei Clark added 17 as Virginia recorded a 74-71 win at Miami on Feb. 19, 2022.
• Kadin Shedrick added 13 points and career-high 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
• Kameron McGusty led Miami with 20 points and four steals.
• Virginia used a 23-4 run to gain a 53-44 second half lead and converted 19 of 25 free throws to complete its first two-game regular season sweep over the Hurricanes.
• Clark became the 50th Cavalier to reach 1,000 career points by scoring 14 points in the second half.
