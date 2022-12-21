UVA Signing Day: Live updates for Virginia football

It’s signing day in Charlottesville and the Virginia Cavaliers are making moves.
Here are the 18 high school players who had committed to UVA before signing day started; if we know when their school’s signing ceremony will be, it’s here too:
- **NEW COMMIT** Suderian Harrison - WR, South Carolina
- Kamren Robinson - LB, Virginia (6:00pm ceremony)
- Cole Surber - OL, Virginia
- Miles Greene - DL, Virginia (10:30am ceremony)
- Jason Hammond - DL, Florida
- Keandre Walker - DB, North Carolina (1:30pm ceremony)
- Noah Vaughn - RB, Tennessee (11:45am ceremony)
- Donte Hawthorne - RB, Virginia (2:15pm ceremony)
- DJ Jones - DL/Edge, Florida (1:00pm ceremony)
- Anthony Colandrea - QB, Florida (10:00am ceremony)
- Trent Baker-Booker - DB, Indiana (11:45am ceremony)
- TyLyric Coleman - Athlete/WR, Virginia
- Titus Ivy - WR, North Carolina
- Anthony Britton - DL, Virginia
- Landon Danley - DB, South Carolina (10:00am ceremony)
- Jaden Gibson - WR, Georgia (11:00am ceremony)
- TeKai Kirby - TE, Florida
- Caleb Hardy - DB, Georgia
- Mekhi Buchanan - Edge, Georgia
There are four more transfers who have announced their commitments to UVA as well:
- Tony Muskett - QB, Monmouth (already enrolled)
- Kobe Pace - RB, Clemson
- Malik Washington - WR, Northwestern
- Daijon Parker - OL, Saginaw Valley State
We’ll add to these lists if UVA adds anybody new on signing day.
In addition to the signing day ceremonies above, here are some other highlights to keep in mind throughout the day:
- 12:00pm - Tony Elliott signing day press conference
- 1:30pm - Signing day live broadcast on Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page
