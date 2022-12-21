 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COMMITMENT: Suderian Harrison

Hoos land Signing Day commitment from talented South Carolina wideout

By Paul Wiley
NCAA Football: Virginia at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NAME: Suderian Harrison

HOMETOWN: Dorchester, SC

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodland

POSITION: Athlete/slot wide receiver

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

247 COMPOSITE: 85.78

NOTABLE OFFERS: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Vanderbilt

The commitment came late but Christmas came early for UVA. Suderian Harrison announced at his signing ceremony on National Signing Day that Charlottesville would be his home for his college career. Louisville had been the primary competitor for Harrison’s commitment but a late push by the Virginia staff reeled him in for the Hoos.

