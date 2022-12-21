COMMITMENT: Suderian Harrison

NAME: Suderian Harrison

HOMETOWN: Dorchester, SC

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodland

POSITION: Athlete/slot wide receiver

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

247 COMPOSITE: 85.78

NOTABLE OFFERS: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Vanderbilt

The commitment came late but Christmas came early for UVA. Suderian Harrison announced at his signing ceremony on National Signing Day that Charlottesville would be his home for his college career. Louisville had been the primary competitor for Harrison’s commitment but a late push by the Virginia staff reeled him in for the Hoos.