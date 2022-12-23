Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 12/23/22 - Football Recruiting Breakdown and the End of Basketball Winning Streaks

Pierce and Zach are back this week - and they welcome Paul back on the podcast to help breakdown the UVA football team’s signing day stories, look at the recruiting class of first-years and incoming transfer players, and the state of the roster following signing day. They then turn their attention to the recent basketball losses and dig into the questions facing Tony Bennett and his staff before the game against Albany and remainder of ACC play. Come for the discussion and analysis but stay for the prepared statement sent in by Ben.