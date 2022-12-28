Ty Jerome impressing for the Golden State Warriors in Steph Curry’s absence

With Steph Curry suffering a dislocated shoulder injury in the Golden State Warriors’ December 14th game versus the Indiana Pacers, former Virginia Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome has come on strong in Curry’s absence. Since that game, Jerome is averaging 10.3 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.3 rebounds per contest and is shooting 51.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the three-point arc.

Jerome’s been steadily increasing in production and playing time over the last few months and, despite being on a two-way contract with the Warriors, he’s establishing himself as a legitimate contributor off the bench.

Freaky skill > Freaky Athletes



pic.twitter.com/1Cuhwv3uCn — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) December 26, 2022

It’s taken Jerome time to make his mark in the NBA and, while the Warriors are just 17-18 on the season, it seems like he fits well with the franchise as a playmaking guard. The limitation for the National Champ has always been his athleticism with a rare negative wingspan and some admittedly lacking quickness. Yet, especially in this stretch, he’s clearly been able to put those concerns behind him while impressing as a lead guard.

The New York native has always been crafty when attacking off ball screens and, with a team built around shooting, both that ability to make decisions in a spaced offense and being able to provide outside shooting himself have made him a valuable add to the W’s offense without Curry on the court.

Ty Jerome's craft and patience as a PnR ball handler has been quite amazing to watch pic.twitter.com/K9ISMqzZiT — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 28, 2022

Hopefully, with Curry set to return in early January, Jerome can maintain such an impact and continue to thrive as Golden State — currently standing 10th in the West — looks to make a run back into the thick of the Western Conference standings.