UVA Basketball vs Albany GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Albany Great Danes

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: December 28, 2022

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -27.5

Notably, Reece Beekman is out tonight, presumedly to rest his injured hamstring. Isaac McKneely gets his first career start in Beekman’s place while Ben Vander Plas starts his first game for the Wahoos in the place of Kadin Shedrick. Seems like Bennett is favoring BVP after his 20-point outing versus Houston while Shedrick struggled.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

Last Time Out

• Isaiah Wong scored 24 points to lead then-No. 22 Miami to a 66-64 win over then-No. 6 Virginia at Watsco Center on Dec. 20.

• Virginia rallied from a 15-point deficit with a 16-2 run to make it 43-42 Miami, and three Kihei Clark free throws late in the second stanza cut the Miami lead to 65-64.

• Ben Vander Plas scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) and Clark added 13.

• Reece Beekman recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers.

• UVA shot 36.7 percent from the field, including 25.1 percent from 3-point range.

All-Time vs. UAlbany

• Virginia is 1-0 all-time vs. UAlbany in a series that dates to 2007.

• UVA defeated UAlbany 84-57 in the first round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament on March 16, 2007.

• J.R. Reynolds scored 28 points to lead No. 4 seed Virginia past No. 13 seed UAlbany.

• Sean Singletary added 23 points and Mamadi Diane chipped in 10 as UVA shot 53.6 percent in the win.

• Jamar Wilson led UAlbany with 25 points.

Hot and Cold

• UVA is averaging 70.2 points per game, most since averaging 71.4 points in 2018-19.

• UVA scored 70 or more points in its first six games for the first time since 2003-04 (eight games).

• UVA has scored 64 or fewer points in the past four games.

• UVA is shooting 25.9 percent (22 of 85) from 3-point range during the past four games after shooting 45.2 percent (47 of 104) from distance the first six games.

• UVA scored at least 70 points in six straight games for the first time since December of 2014.

• UVA is 150-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett.

• The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range and 72.2 percent free throws.

• UVA shot 44.9 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, last season.