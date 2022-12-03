How to watch #3 Virginia Basketball versus Florida State: Tipoff time, TV, live streaming, and Game Thread

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team tips off against the Florida State Seminoles this afternoon at 2:00 PM. As the Wahoos look to stay undefeated, we’ve got all the details you need to enjoy watching or listening to UVA’s first game of ACC play this season.

How to Watch

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, SlingTV

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app

Odds: Virginia -19

Pregame Content

The Big Preview: UVA basketball opens ACC play at home against FSU

NET Report: Six games in and ACC play starts

Analysis/Highlights from the Michigan win

Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA basketball’s 70-68 win versus Michigan

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s gutsy road win over Michigan

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet today’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s pregame media notes:

All-Time vs. Florida State

• Virginia is 26-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 16-10 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that began in 1991-92.

• The Seminoles have a two-game winning streak in the series.

• Florida State has won four of the last five meetings, including a dramatic 64-63 win at the buzzer last season in Charlottesville.

• UVA is 5-2 in their last seven games vs. the Seminoles at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 20 of the last 21 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-11 all-time vs. Florida State.

Last Time vs. FSU

• Matthew Cleveland drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Florida State to a 64-63 win over Virginia on Feb. 26, 2022, at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Armaan Franklin’s (13 points) pull-up jumper with one second left gave the Cavaliers a 63-61 lead.

• Cleveland (20 points) scored the Seminoles’ final eight points.

• Jayden Gardner led UVA with 21 points and Francisco Caffaro pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

• FSU shot 47.4 percent and won the rebound battle 34-32.

Last Time Out

• Reece Beekman scored 18 points as No. 3 Virginia (6-0) rallied and held off Michigan (5-2) in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Virginia trailed 45-34 at the half, but stormed back with a 36-point second half to gain the road win.

• Kihei Clark (16), Jayden Gardner (12), Kadin Shedrick (12) and Ben Vander Plas (10) also scored in double figures.

• Gardner added 11 rebounds for his 37th career double-double.

• Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 23 points and Jett Howard added 15 points.

• UVA shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 4 of 8 3-point attempts.