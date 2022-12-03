UVA Basketball Fan Reacts Survey Results: Wahoo fans incredibly confident

Following the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team coming back to beat Michigan on the road on Tuesday, we asked the Wahoo fanbase a set of questions about the team so far this season to get a gauge on how fans are feeling and what they’re thinking about this squad through six games. Understandably so, with the ‘Hoos sitting at 6-0, there wasn’t much pessimism to be had.

First up, we asked fans if the team has exceeded, met, or failed to meet their expectations heading into the season. A resounding 93% majority voted that Virginia has exceeded their expectations, with 7% saying met expectations, and absolutely nobody picking the “failed to meet expectations” option. Doesn’t get much better than this.

Secondly, we figured it’d be good to know who the Wahoo faithful view as Virginia’s best player especially considering that there are four guys averaging between 11.3 and 11.8 points per game. Well, after his 18 point, five assist, four rebound performance against the Wolverines on Tuesday, Reece Beekman was the answer for 90% of respondents. Kihei Clark and Ben Vander Plas each received 3% of the votes while Armaan Franklin each hit 2%. Talk about a definitive answer.

Lastly, with the team sitting at 6-0 with three likely Quad 1 wins, asking about UVA’s status on the national stage. In similar fashion to the first two questions, there was an overwhelming majority with 93% of voters saying that this team is a National Championship contender. Suffice to say, it seems like UVA fans are feeling pretty freaking good about the men’s basketball program at the moment.

