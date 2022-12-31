UVA Basketball versus Georgia Tech GAME THREAD

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 31, 2022

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -9

Pregame Content

The athletes and moments that made 2022 for UVA sports

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s eventually dominant win over Albany

ACC Basketball Betting Preview: New Year’s Eve

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Georgia Tech

• Virginia is 46-40 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 15-24 mark in Atlanta, in the series that dates to 1947-48.

• The Cavaliers have a nine-game winning streak in the series, including a three-game winning streak at McCamish Pavilion.

• Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in the series was a 68-64 decision in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2016.

• Virginia is 17-2 in its last 19 games against Georgia Tech, including a 16-2 mark under head coach Tony Bennett.

Last Time vs. The Yellow Jackets

• Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and Kihei Clark added 15 to lead Virginia to a 63-53 home win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 12, 2022.

• Gardner was 10 of 19 from the field and 6 of 6 from the charity stripe for his fifth 20-point game at UVA.

• Clark scored seven of his 15 points in the final 2:32 of UVA’s fourth straight win.

• UVA went 21 of 23 from the free throw line and outrebounded Georgia Tech 32-24.

• Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech with 17 points.

Last Time Out

• No. 13 Virginia closed non-conference play with a 66-46 win over UAlbany (5-10) on Dec. 28 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• The Cavaliers (9-2) were led by Armaan Franklin (20 points, 7-13 FG) Jayden Gardner (16 points, 7-11 FG, 7 rebounds) and Kihei Clark (8 points, 10 assists).

• With help of 34 points in the paint, UVA shot 48 percent from the field and held the Great Danes to just 31 percent shooting.

• The Cavaliers grasped their largest lead of the game [60-32] with 4:30 to play and shot over 50 percent in the second half.