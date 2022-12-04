BREAKING: UVA cornerback Fentrell Cypress II will reportedly enter transfer portal

Following a tough opening season for Tony Elliott at the helm of the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program, a second key contributor will reportedly enter the transfer portal with outside corner Fentrell Cypress II joining quarterback Brennan Armstrong, according to 247Sports. On a much improved Wahoo defense, Cypress II had a breakout season in coverage as he and Anthony Johnson made up arguably the best positional group of the roster.

With Johnson declaring for the NFL draft on Friday, Cypress’ departure as a grad transfer means UVA’s two starting outside corners are likely to be leaving the team. Especially considering how Cypress (11th) and Johnson (20th) were each ranked in the top-20 among corners in PFF’s coverage grade, that’s a huge loss for Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinksi’s defense.

On 40 targets in 2022, Cypress II only allowed 18 receptions for 179 yards with nine passes broken up in ten games. He also recorded 29 tackles and was ranked 96th of 1,062 eligible corners in run defense grade.

This is another transfer in what will likely be a long line of them to come as the struggles experienced in year one of the Elliott era could lead to a mass exodus of players. The key for the ‘Hoos will undoubtedly be how many guys the staff can re-recruit to stick around and then how well they do reloading the roster via the portal.