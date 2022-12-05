Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks declares for NFL Draft

With transfer portal and NFL Draft decisions coming thick and fast in recent days, Dontayvion Wicks is the most recent member of the Virginia Cavaliers’ football team to declare his decision to leave the program as he turns his attention to the NFL Draft. Wicks is the second Wahoo to declare for the 2023 draft after cornerback Anthony Johnson did on Friday. With the redshirt junior Wicks leaving and Brennan Armstrong reportedly in the transfer portal, the record-setting duo will likely both likely be leaving Charlottesville this offseason.

In his breakout season in 2021, Wicks set the Virginia program record for receiving yards in a season with 1,203 as he was first in the ACC and fifth in the country with 21.1 yards per reception. He and Armstrong destroyed opposing defenses game after game after game, combining for nine touchdowns in 12 games. Wicks was a first-team All-ACC selection that season as well.

The Louisiana native had a down season in 2022 as he struggled with drops. But Wicks still finished his UVA career with 90 receptions, 1,694 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 30 games. He’s also accepted an invitation to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl which is a key evaluation event for potential draft prospects.