Virginia Basketball versus James Madison GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. James Madison Dukes

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: December 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -12

Pre-game Content

The Big Preview: Virginia Basketball looks for payback against JMU

Three big surprises from Virginia basketball’s hot start

What problems did Florida State expose for UVA basketball?

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s shaky win over Florida State

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

For Openers

• Virginia is 7-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20.

• UVA is 7-0 for the sixth time in the past nine seasons.

• UVA ranks fourth nationally in 3-point percentage (42.3%) and free throws made per game (19.4), 10th in turnovers per game (9.9) and free throw attempts per game (26.4), 11th in assist/turnover ratio (1.57) and 23rd in scoring defense (59.0 ppg).

All-Time vs. JMU

• Virginia is 11-1 all-time against JMU in the series that dates to the 1977-78 season.

• The Cavaliers are 7-0 against the Dukes in Charlottesville, including a 65-34 win in the last meeting between the teams at JPJ in 2019.

• JMU snapped UVA’s 11-game winning streak in the series with last year’s 52-49 win in Harrisonburg.

• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 3-1 all-time against JMU.

Last Time vs. The Dukes

• For the first time in series history, James Madison (8-3) defeated Virginia (6-4) 52-49 on Dec. 7, 2021, at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

• The Dukes held UVA to just 14 points in the first half – the lowest point total in any half by the Cavaliers under the Tony Bennett era.

• UVA jumped to a 10-2 advantage before JMU closed out the first half on a 22-4 run, which included 15 unanswered points, during the final 11:26 of the opening half. Virginia shot 27 percent (6-for-22) from the field in the first half.

• Jayden Gardner led the Virginia effort with a game-high 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added a season-high 14 rebounds.

• Not a single JMU player scored in double figures, but eight different players registered points for the Dukes.