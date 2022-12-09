Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 12-9-22 - Thoughts After JMU and FSU Wins

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back this week to run through their thoughts after pair of closer wins for the men’s basketball team. They start the episode with a few thoughts on the football team’s transfer portal updates and Brennan Armstrong’s legacy at UVA, but shift their focus to the basketball squad and its undefeated season. Of course, the big news is Reece Beekman’s leg injury - and how the team faced a pesky JMU squad without him. How does the offense stagnate without their star player? What rotation can we expect with the recent play of freshman Ryan Dunn? Luckily, the team has some significant time off before a potential 1-2 matchup against Houston and the crew discuss those thoughts in this week’s episode. Come for the Kihei praise but stay for Zach’s giddiness over Dunn.