Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/11/22 - Hoops Winning Streak w/ Caroline

Caroline is filling in for Zach this week - and she’s back on the pod to talk about the happy winning streak the basketball team has strung together. Following an impressive win at home and even more impressive win @ Duke, where does the team stand now in the ACC? What are the chances they push towards an NCAA Tournament at large bid? The duo discuss these things and run through the remaining schedule - particularly the upcoming games against GT (Saturday) and VT (Monday). Go Hoos, keep winning!