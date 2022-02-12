Virginia vs Georgia Tech: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 12, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -10
Are the Hoos finally trending? Coming off a big win last Monday, Virginia has had almost a week to come off the high and refocus their energy as they look to continue building their resume en route to March. The bubble is now back within sight for this team, and Georgia Tech should not pose any problems whatsoever.
Here are your media notes:
For Openers
- UVA is sixth in the ACC at 9-5 and Georgia Tech is 14th at 3-9.
- The Cavaliers have averaged 66.9 points per game and allowed 55.1 points per game in their 15 wins.
- UVA meets Georgia Tech for the first time since its 2021 ACC Tournament semifinal contest vs. the Yellow Jackets was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UVA’s program.
- Jayden Gardner has a seven-game double figure scoring streak.
- Reece Beekman has a 14-game steal streak.
- UVA can secure its 10th straight season with 10 or more league wins with a victory over Georgia Tech.
