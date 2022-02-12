Virginia vs Georgia Tech: GAME THREAD

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 12, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -10

Are the Hoos finally trending? Coming off a big win last Monday, Virginia has had almost a week to come off the high and refocus their energy as they look to continue building their resume en route to March. The bubble is now back within sight for this team, and Georgia Tech should not pose any problems whatsoever.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

Here are your media notes:

For Openers