Pack Line Pledge #9: Solid win over Georgia Tech

Use the QR code above or click here to jump to the Pack Line Pledge donation page.

It’s been a while since we were able to make one of these posts, but with Saturday’s 63-53 win over Georgia Tech, the Virginia Cavaliers have now put up their ninth Pack Line Pledge game of the season. The Hoos were close to pulling it off against Boston College too, but was only able to trigger the Rounding Error Bonus as the Eagles were held right at 55. To date, there have been 9 Pack Line Pledge games, 3 WBB pledge games, 2 rounding error games, and $18 worth of extra credit, for those of you participating in the bonus rounds.

Forgot what and how much you pledged? Scroll to the bottom of this post. You can now donate directly through One Love’s website—just use the link above or right here.

For those of you who don’t remember, for ever Pack Line Pledge game — that is, for every game that the Cavaliers hold their opponents to under 55 — Pack Line Pledge participants will donate a set amount to the One Love Foundation in honor of Yeardley Love. The better the Hoos’ defense over the course of the year, the more money gets donated towards raising awareness of relationship violence. Click here to learn all about the bonus opportunities.

Make your donation above. It’s also not too late to participate! Remember that no amount is too small — even pledging just $2 or $5 per game will make a difference. It’s not too late to join, and you can just make a quick catch-up payment.

Here’s what this season’s Pack Line Pledge count looks like so far:

2021-22 Pack Line Pledge Tracker Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit 11/12 Radford W 73-52 Yes 11/19 Coppin State W 68-52 Yes 11/22 Georgia W 65-55 Yes 11/23 Providence W 58-40 Yes $10 11/23 Fullerton W 60-58 Yes 11/26 Lehigh W 61-43 Yes $7 12/2 W&M W 60-44 Yes 12/5 George Washington W 62-53 Yes 12/7 JMU L 49-52 Yes 12/18 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-49 Yes $1 11/12 Virginia Tech W 54-52 Yes 1/24 Louisville W 64-52 Yes 2/1 Boston College W 67-55 Yes 2/12 Georgia Tech W 63-53 Yes

And our list of heroes as of today: