Jayden Gardner Named ACC Player of the Week

Gardner lead the Cavaliers in points against both Duke and Georgia Tech to earn the honor

By Will Campbell
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Duke Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC announced on Monday that the Virginia Cavaliers’ Jayden Gardner was the men’s basketball Player of the Week for February 6th through 12th.

The senior Forward paced the Cavaliers with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47% from the floor and 100% from the free throw line.

Last week, Gardner had a game high 17 points in 34 minutes while also leading the Cavaliers with eight rebounds in UVA’s impressive performance in Cameron Indoor against Duke.

He followed that up with an even better performance on Saturday against Georgia Tech scoring 26 points, going 6 for 6 at the free throw line, and grabbing another seven rebounds. He even tied Kadin Shedrick with three blocks.

Gardner will need to keep up his heroics if UVA is to extend their winning streak to five games tonight in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.

