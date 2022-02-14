Jayden Gardner Named ACC Player of the Week

The ACC announced on Monday that the Virginia Cavaliers’ Jayden Gardner was the men’s basketball Player of the Week for February 6th through 12th.

#ACCMBB Player of the Week: Jayden Gardner. ⚔️



He averaged 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 2 wins last week.



— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 14, 2022

The senior Forward paced the Cavaliers with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47% from the floor and 100% from the free throw line.

Last week, Gardner had a game high 17 points in 34 minutes while also leading the Cavaliers with eight rebounds in UVA’s impressive performance in Cameron Indoor against Duke.

He followed that up with an even better performance on Saturday against Georgia Tech scoring 26 points, going 6 for 6 at the free throw line, and grabbing another seven rebounds. He even tied Kadin Shedrick with three blocks.

Gardner will need to keep up his heroics if UVA is to extend their winning streak to five games tonight in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.