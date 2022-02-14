Virginia vs Virginia Tech: GAME THREAD

Location: Blackburg, VA

Date: February 14, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia Tech -4.5

Big road game for the Hoos tonight as they travel to Blackburg for the second Commonwealth Clash of the season. Virginia’s trending in the right direction, but will need a strong finish to the year, including some key wins as underdogs, in order to land on the right side of the bubble.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

Here are your media notes:

For Openers