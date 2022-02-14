Virginia vs Virginia Tech: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Location: Blackburg, VA
Date: February 14, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia Tech -4.5
Big road game for the Hoos tonight as they travel to Blackburg for the second Commonwealth Clash of the season. Virginia’s trending in the right direction, but will need a strong finish to the year, including some key wins as underdogs, in order to land on the right side of the bubble.
Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
Here are your media notes:
For Openers
- UVA is tied for fifth in the ACC at 10-5, while Virginia Tech is tied for seventh at 7-7.
- The Cavaliers have averaged 66.7 points per game and allowed 55 points per game in their 16 wins.
- The Virginia-Virginia Tech game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based athletics competition between the schools.
- UVA defeated the Hokies 54-52 in the first meeting on Jan. 12.
Loading comments...