Virginia vs Miami: GAME THREAD

Location: Miami, FL

Date: February 19, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Miami -2

Virginia took a half-step back earlier in the week in its loss to Virginia Tech, but getting the coveted double-bye in the ACC Tournament is still very much on the table, though with less room for error. Getting a win today against Miami, currently in third in the conference, would be a big step in the right direction and a great win towards building a March resume.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

Here are your media notes:

For Openers