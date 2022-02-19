Virginia vs Miami: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Location: Miami, FL
Date: February 19, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Miami -2
Virginia took a half-step back earlier in the week in its loss to Virginia Tech, but getting the coveted double-bye in the ACC Tournament is still very much on the table, though with less room for error. Getting a win today against Miami, currently in third in the conference, would be a big step in the right direction and a great win towards building a March resume.
Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!
Here are your media notes:
For Openers
- Virginia is tied for fifth in the ACC at 10-6, while Miami is third at 11-4.
- UVA has a five-game winning streak vs. Miami.
- The Cavaliers received four votes in the latest AP poll and have not been nationally ranked since their No. 25 preseason ranking.
- UVA defeated the Hurricanes 71-58 in the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 5 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Jayden Gardner is the reigning ACC Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins over Duke and Georgia Tech last week.
