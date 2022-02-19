 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Virginia vs Miami: GAME THREAD

By Brian J. Leung
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Virginia Tech Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Location: Miami, FL
Date: February 19, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Miami -2

Virginia took a half-step back earlier in the week in its loss to Virginia Tech, but getting the coveted double-bye in the ACC Tournament is still very much on the table, though with less room for error. Getting a win today against Miami, currently in third in the conference, would be a big step in the right direction and a great win towards building a March resume.

Leave your pre-, in-, and post-game thoughts here!

Here are your media notes:

For Openers

  • Virginia is tied for fifth in the ACC at 10-6, while Miami is third at 11-4.
  • UVA has a five-game winning streak vs. Miami.
  • The Cavaliers received four votes in the latest AP poll and have not been nationally ranked since their No. 25 preseason ranking.
  • UVA defeated the Hurricanes 71-58 in the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 5 at John Paul Jones Arena.
  • Jayden Gardner is the reigning ACC Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins over Duke and Georgia Tech last week.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...