Virginia vs Duke: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 23, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Duke -5
Virginia is back in action tonight with their biggest potential upside game of the regular season. A win against this Duke team — a regular season sweep, even — will go a long way towards that March resume. A loss puts a serious dent on the bubble resume and will require Virginia to go deep into the ACC Tournament in order to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. As it already is, a win tonight does nothing by way of a guarantee.
Here are your media notes:
For Openers
- UVA (11-6) is tied for fifth in the ACC, while Duke (13-3) is first.
- Virginia defeated Duke 69-68 in the first meeting between the teams earlier this month in Durham.
- The Cavaliers aim for their first two-game regular season sweep over Duke since 1994-95.
- UVA has not won back-to-back games vs. Duke since winning four straight from March 12, 1994-Jan. 13, 1996.
- UVA is 1-1 vs. ranked opponents in 2021-22.
Loading comments...