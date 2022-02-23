Virginia vs Duke: GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Duke -5

Virginia is back in action tonight with their biggest potential upside game of the regular season. A win against this Duke team — a regular season sweep, even — will go a long way towards that March resume. A loss puts a serious dent on the bubble resume and will require Virginia to go deep into the ACC Tournament in order to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. As it already is, a win tonight does nothing by way of a guarantee.

Here are your media notes:

For Openers