ACC Betting Preview: February 26th

Another winning week and .500 is within sight. Hopefully, the committee is paying attention. Despite a rough stretch in late January, finishing the season in the black is still a possibility. Now’s a great time to head to DraftKings Sportsbook and get in some reps before the Madness begins.

North Carolina Tar Heels @ NC State Wolfpack

KP: N.C. State +5; Over/Under 155

DraftKings Sportsbook: N.C. State +5; Over/Under 152.5

The last time these two teams faced off, the Tar Heels hung a hundred on the visiting Wolfpack. It won’t be that way this time around. UNC is a much different team playing away from the Dean Dome and NC State will want show out in front of their home crowd against their hated rivals. I’d go for the total, but this game feels like it’ll either go under or clear the 152 by 25, so I’m staying away. I was hoping we’d get some line movement towards the ‘Heels, but the line has settled in at about five. I’m still backing the ‘Pack.

Pick: NC State +5

Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College +2; Over/Under 138

DraftKings Sportsbook: Boston College -1; Over/Under 136.5

Don’t look now but Boston College has won two in a row, pulling off upsets(?) over Florida State and NC State. Clemson snapped a six game with a surprisingly dominant win over Wake Forest this week. I have no clue if Boston College can keep up their winning ways, and I’m hard pressed to trust Clemson to beat anyone right now, much less beat anyone on the road. I’m looking under. One of these teams will have to get to almost 70 to hit the over, a feat Clemson has done only twice on the road this year while Boston College has only exceeded that mark four times in ACC play all year.

Pick: Under 136.5

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Miami Hurricanes

KP: Miami -1; Over/Under 143

DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami -1.5 ; Over/Under 139

VaTech comes into this game hot having won seven of their last eight. Miami on the other hand has dropped three games in their last seven. However, looking at the teams VaTech has beaten on the road, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, and Georgia Tech it isn’t exactly a who’s who of the ACC. Miami for all their troubles have only five losses on the season with two of those coming at the hands of Virginia and another loss to Notre Dame (two teams in the upper half of the conference). Given the pick em nature, I like Miami to hold serve at home.

Pick: Miami -1.5

Florida State Seminoles @ Virginia Cavaliers

KP: Virginia -6; Over/Under 126

DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia -8.5 ; Over/Under 126

Something doesn’t feel right about this matchup. Florida State has been really bad this season, but they still own a season sweep of Miami, a win over Duke, and a win at Syracuse. I hate watching Virginia play the Seminoles because their size always gives the Cavaliers fits. It will be an emotional day in JPJ with the celebration of Kihei Clark’s senior day, but I can’t trust the Hoos enough to lay the points. But...the Hoos have been incredible on defense this season at home. The 65 points they gave up Wednesday to Duke was only the third time they’d given up over 60 points inside JPJ in ACC play this year. Even though I think Florida State can keep it close, I don’t think it’s because they run the Cavaliers up and down the floor. I’m staying on brand and going under.

Pick: Under 126

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame -11; Over/Under 135

DraftKings Sportsbook: Notre Dame -10 ; Over/Under 138

I like Notre Dame in this game, but laying double digits seems too much of an ask. Though we didn’t expect them to reload after their ACC Tournament title a season ago, I didn’t expect Georgia Tech to be this bad. Here against the Fighting Irish, I’m not necessarily asking them to be good, I just ask that they get to 65 points. I think they can, and if they do, this game goes over.

Pick: Over 138

Duke Blue Devils @ Syracuse Orange

KP: Syracuse +7; Over/Under 153

DraftKings Sportsbook: Syracuse +7.5; Over/Under 152

In what was billed as a great rivalry in the expanded ACC, Duke/Syracuse has been pretty one-sided in recent years. The Blue Devils have won four in a row, each coming by enough to cover this number. Jim Boeheim will want to send Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an L at the Carrier Dome, but do you really think Duke’s going to let that happen? I think K likes sticking it to Boeheim and has the team to be able to do it this year.

Pick: Duke -7.5

Louisville Cardinals @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

KP: Wake Forest -10; Over/Under 140

DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -8 ; Over/Under 145

Louisville showed some life last week coming away with a win over Clemson, but this team is done. They’ve only won twice on the road in ACC play all season and I don’t think that changes in Winston Salem. The only question becomes how much do they win by. But once again, I like the total. I’ve been targeting unders in Louisville games this year and while I think this one could be low scoring from a Wake Forest perspective, I’m looking at the Louisville team total under. That way I’m protected if Wake Forest comes out and runs them out of the gym.

Pick: Louisville Under 68.5