Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/4/22 - The Back and Forth Basketball Results & Football Recruiting

The Hoos keep us on their season-long roller coaster of results

By Jay Pierce
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the Hoos on the hardwood and the Hoos recruiting on the gridiron and the two-time defending national champion lax Hoos on the...grass? Turf?

Anyhow, the STL duo run through the recent basketball performances - the alternating between wins and losses and the potentially-pattern-breaking game against Miami this weekend. Can the Hoos pull off a much-needed win to get a more serious chance at a top-4 ACC seed? The BIG DATA analytics seem to suggest so...

