Virginia vs Duke GAME THREAD

Location: Durham, NC

Date: February 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Duke -11

For the first time in a month the ‘Hoos are coming off of back-to-back wins and have finally built up some decent momentum. The win against Miami on Saturday was a big win and this contest against the ACC’s best in Cameron Indoor is set to be an even truer test of whether or not this Tony Bennett squad can make a late push towards the NCAA Tournament.

Here are your media notes:

For Openers

• UVA is sixth in the ACC at 8-5, while No. 9 Duke is first at 9-2.

• The Cavaliers have averaged 66.8 points per game and allowed 54.2 points per game in their 14 wins.

• Virginia is 0-1 vs. ranked foes in 2021-22, losing 67-47 at then-No. 15 Houston on Nov. 16, 2021.

• UVA’s last top-10 road win was a 69-61 decision at then-No. 8 North Carolina on Feb. 11, 2019.

• UVA is 3-5 on the road.

Virginia All-Time vs. Duke

• UVA meets Duke for the 175th meeting overall and 71st tilt in Durham in a series that dates back to 1910-11.

• UVA is 52-122 all-time vs. Duke, including an 11-59 road mark.

• Duke defeated UVA 66-65 in the lone meeting between the teams at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.

• UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 3-7 in its last 10.

• Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by two points or less.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 4-12 all-time against Duke at UVA.

• UVA’s road win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2017-18 gave Bennett a road win at every Pac-10 (now Pac-12) and ACC school.

Last Time vs. The Blue Devils

• Matthew Hurt had a game-high 22 points to lead Duke (10-8, 8-6 ACC) to a 66-65 win over then-No. 7 Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

• Jay Huff had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth career double-double and Sam Hauser added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3 ACC).

• Hurt drilled 5 of 8 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach (12 points) and Jaemyn Brakefield (11 points) also reached double figures.

• Kihei Clark added 15 points for Virginia.

• UVA shot 50 percent and out-rebounded Duke 32-22.

Last Time Out

• Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 22 points to lead Virginia to a 71-58 win over Miami on Feb. 5 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Jayden Gardner added 12 points and Kihei Clark added 11 as the Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) shot 60 percent in the win.

• Reece Beekman added a game-high 10 assists.

• Kameron McGusty led Miami (16-6, 8-4) with 21 points.