SB Nation Reacts: Virginia fans opine on the bubble

A 9:49 p.m. tipoff is no time to watch a game with a combined 101-point total, but with the end result is a W, it’s a sacrifice well worth making for Virginia Cavaliers fans. The 51-50 win over Louisville on Wednesday night kept Virginia’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive as the Hoos get ready to take on a fresh North Carolina squad at 9:30 p.m. tonight in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Earlier this week, we asked fans how far Virginia will need to go in the ACC Tournament in order to hear their names called on Selection Sunday, and—to at least my surprise—a majority of you thought that reaching the finals will be enough to do the trick. At this point, that would mean a win over North Carolina, who just came off their big win at Cameron in Coach K’s last regular season home game, and either Notre Dame or Virginia Tech, who face each other tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Looking elsewhere on the bubble, readers of SB Nation at large though Michigan was the team most likely to earn a spot into the big dance based off conference tournaments this week. Just about everyone in the ACC is fighting to sneak their way in, including all four teams on Virginia’s side of the ACC Tournament bracket (UNC, ND, VaTech).

Virginia and North Carolina tip off around 9:30 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN 2.

