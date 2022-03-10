Pack Line Pledge #10: ACC Tournament Win over Louisville

Use the QR code above or click here to jump to the Pack Line Pledge donation page.

What a ...strange way to start the ACC Tournament! Wednesday night’s 51-50 victory over Louisville certainly wasn’t anything to write home about, but a Pack Line Pledge is a Pack Line Pledge! Holding the Cardinals to under 55 points gives Virginia fans the tenth Pack Line Pledge game of the season, but since this is coming in postseason play, those of you who committed to the Double Down bonus get to pay double your pledge!

Forgot what and how much you pledged? Scroll to the bottom of this post. You can now donate directly through One Love’s website—just use the link above or right here.

For those of you who don’t remember, for ever Pack Line Pledge game — that is, for every game that the Cavaliers hold their opponents to under 55 — Pack Line Pledge participants will donate a set amount to the One Love Foundation in honor of Yeardley Love. The better the Hoos’ defense over the course of the year, the more money gets donated towards raising awareness of relationship violence. Click here to learn all about the bonus opportunities.

Make your donation above. It’s also not too late to participate! Remember that no amount is too small — even pledging just $2 or $5 per game will make a difference. It’s not too late to join, and you can just make a quick catch-up payment.

Here’s what this season’s Pack Line Pledge count looks like so far:

2021-22 Pack Line Pledge Tracker Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit 11/12 Radford W 73-52 Yes 11/19 Coppin State W 68-52 Yes 11/22 Georgia W 65-55 Yes 11/23 Providence W 58-40 Yes $10 11/23 Fullerton W 60-58 Yes 11/26 Lehigh W 61-43 Yes $7 12/2 W&M W 60-44 Yes 12/5 George Washington W 62-53 Yes 12/7 JMU L 49-52 Yes 12/18 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-49 Yes $1 11/12 Virginia Tech W 54-52 Yes 1/24 Louisville W 64-52 Yes 2/1 Boston College W 67-55 Yes 2/12 Georgia Tech W 63-53 Yes 2/17 Duke W 67-54 Yes 3/9 Louisville W 51-50 Yes Yes

And our list of heroes as of today: