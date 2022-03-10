ACC Basketball Betting Preview: ACC Tournament Day 3

For those looking for a Betting Preview yesterday, I apologize. But in fairness, publishing one would have been a disservice to those who fade my picks. I ended up going 3-1 on the day having picked the total in all four games. Looking at my season stats, it’s a wonder I haven’t been betting the total more often. On the year, I’m 14-23 ATS while I’m 22-17 on totals. We’ve got four more games on the docket today and I’m going with a total in all but one. We’ll see how it works out. As we head toward the Tournament, DraftKings Sportsbook is bound to have some good promos. Get yours while the getting is good.

Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -10; Over/Under 154

DraftKings Sportsbook: Duke -14; Over/Under 150

Duke has had no trouble handling the Orange in either of their two matchups this season and things aren’t getting any easier for Syracuse having to play this one without Buddy Boeheim. The issue is where will Syracuse find their scoring? They’ve already been playing with a short bench and should struggle without their leading scorer. Duke should have enough to cover the spread, but given the early tip, I just don’t see there being a lot of scoring.

Pick: Under 150

Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes

KP: Miami -7 ; Over/Under 143

DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami -7.5; Over/Under 138.5

Every year we see a team like Boston College surprise at the ACC Tournament. That should end here as Miami is in a different league than Pitt and Wake Forest. I like what I’ve seen from BC in recent weeks and look forward to them making a leap next season, but Miami needs a strong start to the tournament and shouldn’t have any problems in this one.

Pick: Miami -7.5

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame +1; Over/Under 133

DraftKings Sportsbook: Notre Dame +1; Over/Under 130.5

We’ll have to see how the Hokies respond after their overtime victory last night against Clemson. This game features two very efficient offenses used to playing low possession games. I expect each team to fire away from three and as long as the game is close coming down the stretch, look for the total over.

Pick: Over 130.5

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -3; Over/Under 135

DraftKings Sportsbook: North Carolina -3.5; Over/Under 133.5

I’m not putting too much stock into UNC’s 74-58 win over the Hoos in Chapel Hill back in early January. As I generally like to do when these teams get together, I’m going to play the under. North Carolina likes to get up and down and aren’t used to playing games with possessions in the 60s. In five ACC games with 66 possessions or less, the ‘Heels averaged 69 points while they held their opponents to just 57. I expect them to run into a brick wall against the Hoos, so I’m still looking under.

Pick: Under 133.5

Season Totals: ATS (14-23), O/U (22-17), Total (36-40)