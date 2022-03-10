Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Date: March 10, 2022
Time: 9:30ish p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia +3.5
One win down, three to go as Virginia looks to make deep ACC Tournament run to improve their chances on Selection Sunday.
The media notes!
LAST TIME VS. THE TAR HEELS
- Armando Bacot scored 29 points and had 22 rebounds to lead North Carolina (11-4, 3-1 ACC) to a 74-58 win over Virginia (9-6, 3-2) in ACC action at Smith Center on Jan. 8, 2022.
- Bacot recorded the first 20-point, 20-rebound game vs. UVA since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan had 21 points and 23 rebounds vs. the Cavaliers on Feb. 22, 1997.
- Brady Manek had 19 points and Caleb Love added 16 for UNC.
- Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 13 points, Armaan Franklin added 12 and Jayden Gardner chipped in 10.
- UNC outrebounded Virginia 36-28 and had 14 second chance points.
LAST TIME OUT
- Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and Kihei Clark added 15 as No. 6 seed Virginia topped No. 11 seed Louisville 51-50 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 9.
- UVA started the game 2 of 18 from the field, but finished 21 of 50 (42%) in the win.
- •Reece Beekman recorded eight points and nine assists and Francisco Caffaro had a team-high eight rebounds.
- UVA won despite a 0 for 6 effort from 3-point range.
- Malik Williams led Louisville with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
