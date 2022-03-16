Two Virginia signees named as their state’s Gatorade Player of the Year

As Gatorade revealed its high school state players of the year in basketball this morning, two future Virginia Cavaliers who are a part of Tony Bennett’s 2022 class won their states respective awards. Specifically, Isaac McKneely is the Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia while Isaac Traudt took home the award in Nebraska.

While neither state is necessarily a basketball powerhouse, it’s great to see these two high-potential future Wahoos get recognized for two tremendous high school careers.

McKneely — who won the 2021 award as well — will be playing in the state tournament semifinals on Friday as he and his Poca High School squad look to avenge their loss in last year’s state championship. McKneely also just won his second consecutive Evans Award that also recognizes West Virginia’s best basketball player.

In Nebraska, Traudt’s high school career came to a close in February but not before the 6’10” senior scored his 1,500th high school point.

Isaac Traudt's final high school basketball game: Injured his ankle, returned to play in the 2nd half, finished with a game-high 13 points. Lot of respect for the Virginia signee. pic.twitter.com/gE6wAd50i8 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 1, 2022

Those two are the gems of a stacked four-man 2022 class for the Wahoos with wings Leon Bond and Ryan Dunn closing out the group.

While Virginia’s 2021-2022 season has been disappointing relative to the expectations of this program, this 2022 group could very well provide the next generation of UVA greats as the talent is absolutely brimming to the top among this group.

McKneely’s flashy athleticism coupled with his deadly shooting and ability to make plays off the dribble will be a scary prospect for UVA’s opponents. Meanwhile, Traudt’s incredibly complete offensive game as a 6’10” forward who can play on the perimeter.

Dunn has great offensive potential at a lengthy 6’7” with handles while Bond could be Virginia’s next great wing defender while adding a unique offensive skill-set as a slasher.

Suffice to say, the future of Wahoo basketball is in good hands.