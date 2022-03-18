Weekend Preview: BC Travels to Charlottesville

The Cavaliers have obviously raced off to a hot start in the 2022 season amassing a 16-1 record overall including 2-1 in the ACC thanks to a series win last weekend in Durham.

During the week, the Hoos handled Rider in both games of the two game set by a combined score of 26-7. UVA has now scored at least 12 runs in 17 games and is averaging nearly 11.5 runs per game.

This weekend a struggling Boston College comes to Charlottesville hoping to right their 2022 season and win an ACC series after dropping their first series at Miami last week, but not before winning their Friday matchup with the Canes.

Overall the Eagles have a 7-8 and have only played one home game on the season. They dropped their opening series of the season against Austin Peay and went 1-2 the next weekend against Presbyterian, George Mason, and USC - Upstate, but won their final series before ACC play against North Florida.

Sophomore Joe Vetrano and Junior Luke Gold have been shining stars for BC at the plate batting .433 and .375 respectfully. Vetrano has 24 runs scored and leads BC with 22 RBI, 26 hits, and an .800 slugging percentage. Gold is just behind him with 20 runs, 3 HR, 14 RBI, and a .656 slugging. Gold was First Team All-ACC last year and is expected to be one of the top prospects from the ACC in this year’s MLB draft.

While the BC offense is averaging nearly 9 runs a game, the pitching staff has over a 7 ERA and has a 1.78 WHIP. Friday night’s starter, Senior Joe Mancini, has pitched decent this season totaling a 3.54 ERA in 20 innings over 4 starts. He’s limited opponents to just 15 hits while striking out 15, however most of his success came against North Florida where he pitched 7 shutout innings. Last weekend, against Miami, he surrendered 4 runs over 4.2 innings while giving up 7 hits and walking 5. Teams are batting .291 against BC and with UVA’s impressive run at the plate, the Cavaliers should have no problem scoring runs this weekend.

UVA’s offense should be able to carry the weekend against the Eagles. BC’s offense should be able to put up a few runs it will just be up to the UVA batters to outhit the Eagles. No reason UVA should not win the weekend or sweep to move to 5-1 in the ACC after two weeks of play.