Carson McCorkle entering transfer portal after two seasons at Virginia

On Monday morning, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first scholarship player to the transfer portal this offseason as shooting guard Carson McCorkle has announced his decision to move on from UVA and look elsewhere for his remaining college years.

The 6’3” Greensboro, North Carolina native played in 24 games through his two seasons, scoring 26 total points and shooting 30% from beyond the arc and 34.5% from the field. His best career performance came this season in the December 18th contest with Fairleigh Dickinson when he scored nine points in 11 minutes on 3-4 shooting from deep.

McCorkle committed to Virginia incredibly early back in September of 2018 and was the first of a three-man 2020 class for the ‘Hoos. He’s now the second of that group to transfer out of the program with Jabri Abdur-Rahim leaving Charlottesville last spring for the University of Georgia.

Well-renowned for his capabilities as a sharp-shooter, McCorkle was at one time thought to be a cagier, rougher Kyle Guy. It’s a shame that he didn’t earn real playing time in his two years. But this move is likely what’s best for either side at this point in time.

On Instagram, McCorkle posted a set of pictures of his time at UVA with a caption that read “Thankful for every opportunity that UVA has given me! Moving on to the next chapter. Go Hoos always ❤️.”

McCorkle’s decision comes after two of UVA’s walk-ons also announced that they’d entered the transfer portal. Specifically, Malachi Poindexter and Jayden Nixon are set to look for an opportunity to play for mid-major Division 1 schools.

While Nixon only played spot minutes in his four year career, Poindexter was Tony Bennett’s eighth man this season and found himself on the floor in big games a number of times. Each guard should get a look from a few smaller schools with the chance to play more minutes with a guaranteed scholarship.

This likely won’t be the final transfer news for UVA this offseason, so stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn as yet another dramatic spring and summer shape Virginia basketball’s future.