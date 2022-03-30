Sambach and Lillie Set to Take on Augusta National Women’s Amateur

While the 7th ranked Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s golf team takes a break from tournament play before heading into the ACC Tournament next weekend, grad student Beth Lillie and freshman Amanda Sambach will play at the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament.

The 2022 event will mark the second time the Cavaliers have been represented in Augusta after Anna Redding played in the 2019 version and hit the initial tee shot on Saturday at Augusta National.

Though it will be the second tournament that has featured a UVA player, it will be Amanda Sambach’s second appearance at the ANWA. Sambach played in the 2021 version, missing the cut by just three strokes. This will be Lillie’s first appearance in the event after a storied UVA career that saw her named All-ACC three times thus far.

The tournament is played across four days starting on Wednesday with the first two rounds coming at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. The top 30 players after the first two rounds of stroke play will advance to the final round on Saturday at Augusta National, but all players will get a practice round at the home of the Masters on Friday.

Sambach tees off first on Wednesday at 10:18 while Lillie starts a little later at 10:42 on the 10th tee.

Only the final round on Saturday will be broadcast live on NBC, but live scoring is available at www.anwagolf.com