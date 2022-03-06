Virginia to face winner of Louisville-Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers finished the regular season on a high note, holding on to a 19-point halftime lead to defeat Louisville 71-61 on the road. In doing so, the Hoos clinched the No. 6 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament and will face the winner of No. 11 seed Louisville and No. 14 seed Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

It’s the lowest ACC regular season finish for Virginia since they were a No. 6 seed in 2017. That Virginia squad won their opening game before losing in the quarterfinals to third-seeded Notre Dame.

Virginia defeated Louisville in both outings this season, including a 64-52 home victory back in January. The Hoos also beat Georgia Tech in their only meeting so far this year, a 63-53 win in Charlottesville.

If Virginia advances, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face red-hot third-seeded North Carolina coming off their big win over Duke at Cameron in Coach K’s final regular season home game. Notre Dame is the No. 2 seed on this side of the bracket.

The ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET with Pitt and Boston College on the ACC Network. Virginia plays on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

The full bracket is below: