ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Day 1

It’s been a good ride, but the betting preview is coming to a close. The ACC season culminates with the Tournament, a five day degenerate fest that begins on Tuesday. There’s still hope of a winning season, but it has to start today. Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and make your Tuesday a little more exciting.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College -2; Over/Under 128

DraftKings Sportsbook: Boston College -2; Over/Under 129

The ACC sure knows how to come firing out of the gate. In the tournament’s first game we get a matchup of two of the league’s least exciting teams. Over the past several weeks, I’ve been very successful betting Boston College games under and Pittsburgh has been one of the muckiest teams we’ve seen in quite some time. While there’s always the chance that bad offenses can score when they play bad defenses, I’m going to go with what has worked. Even though Boston College has scored 69 or more points in five of their last seven games, all but two of those featured more than 63 possessions. This game is projected right at 63 and Pittsburgh isn’t likely to hold up their end of the bargain. They’ve only scored more than 64 points in two of their last eight games. Given it’s the first game of a neutral site tournament, expect some rust.

Pick: Under 129

NC State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers

KP: Clemson -5; Over/Under 147

DraftKings Sportsbook: Clemson -4.5; Over/Under 144.5

I have a real blind spot for this NC State team. I’ve said it before in this space, that after they beat Virginia, I kept thinking they were better than they were. In fact, after beating Virginia, they went 1 and 10. Then there’s Clemson, who to my shock has actually won four games in a row with two of those wins coming against decent teams (Wake Forest and Virginia Tech). Regardless, I can’t trust Clemson to cover 4.5 points and I can’t trust NC State to be competitive. So, I’m going to root for points. Give me the over.

Pick: Over 144.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville -1; Over/Under 133

DraftKings Sportsbook: Louisville -1; Over/Under 134.5

We got an up close look at the 2022 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday and my biggest take away is they’re done. I have no idea if they’ll win this game or not. They are better than Georgia Tech, but like Clemson, I just can’t trust them. Georgia Tech has been competitive recently, but nothing they do impresses me. The Yellow Jackets don’t play particularly fast while Louisville will slow things down to a crawl on the defensive end. Much like the first game, I expect an ugly showing from both squads coming out of the gate and I look for another under.

Pick: Under -134.5

Season Totals: ATS (14-23), O/U (18-14), Total (32-37)