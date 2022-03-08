Virginia Reacts Fan Survey: What’s it going to take for the Hoos to go dancing?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Virginia’s NCAA Tournament chances are...slim to say the least. We know Virginia won’t make it if today were Selection Sunday, and even a win tomorrow night won’t help. But just how far will the Hoos need to go in the ACC Tournament in order to even stand a chance at hearing their names called next weekend?

We’ll come back this week with what fans thought — meanwhile, feel free to sound off in the comments on what else might need to happen, what stars may need to align, in order for America’s favorite team to go dancing again!

