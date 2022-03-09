ACC Tournament Cheering Guide: Day 2

The ACC tournament got underway yesterday, and Virginia fans should be pretty happy with the outcomes. Things continue to heat up today, with four games culminating in Virginia’s late night matchup with Louisville.

Once again, we’re providing you some thoughts on who you should root for today, in the hopes of increasing Virginia’s chances of winning the tournament. Generally that means knocking off seeds higher than the Wahoos.

Here is the bracket:

Game 4: #8 Florida St vs #9 Syracuse

Time/TV: Noon, ESPN

Line: FSU -1.5

Who to root for: Florida State

Why: The winner of this game gets Duke tomorrow. FSU beat Duke back in January, while Syracuse lost twice by 20-plus each. Seems like FSU is more likely to knock off the one seed.

Game 5: #5 Wake Forest vs #13 Boston College

Time/TV: 2:30 PM, ESPN

Line: Wake -9.5

Who to root for: Wake Forest

Why: As with above, the goal is to knock off the higher seeds in the next round, Wake Forest is far more likely to beat Miami and Duke than BC is. Chances are, Virginia won’t face either of these teams. But should they get to the final and find Wake Forest there, that would be just fine.

Game 6: #7 Virginia Tech vs #10 Clemson

Time/TV: 7 PM, ESPN2

Line: Virginia Tech -4.5

Who to root for: Clemson

Why: Because Hokies. Both Virginia Tech and Virginia are on the bubble. A loss from the Hokies drops them off, and moves Virginia up a bit. Yes, Virginia Tech would have a better chance to beat Notre Dame in the next round. But, should the Wahoos get past UNC, they’ll take their chances with the Irish.

Game 7: #6 Virginia vs #11 Louisville

Time/TV: 930PM, ESPN2

Line: Virginia -5.5

Check back later for a quick Louisville preview.