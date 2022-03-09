Virginia vs Louisville: ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 9:49 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -6

The ‘Hoos are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives tonight against the Cardinals. Following Virginia Tech’s epic buzzer beater to move past Clemson, the Virginia-Louisville game will be slightly delayed from the scheduled 9:30 tip to 9:49. To preview the matchup, read our Big Preview.

Lastly, here are the media notes for tonight’s contest and Virginia’s history in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia All-Time vs. Louisville

• Virginia is 19-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that began in 1923-24.

• UVA has a four-game winning streak vs. Louisville and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings.

• UVA is 14-2 vs. Louisville, including a 1-0 mark in the ACC Tournament, since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

• Tony Bennett is 13-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time Out

• Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 20 points and Reece Beekman recorded his first double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Virginia to a 71-61 win at Louisville on March 5.

• Beekman became the first ACC player since Iman Shumpert (Georgia Tech) in 2011 to record a 15-10-5-5 game.

• Armaan Franklin added 13 points and Kody Stattmann matched a career best with 11.

• UVA (18-12, 12-8 ACC) shot 51 percent and outrebounded Louisville 32-30.

• Sydney Curry led the Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

UVA All-Time in the ACC Tournament

• Virginia will be the No. 6 seed for the ACC Tournament for the ninth time in school history and second under head coach Tony Bennett (2017 & 2022).

• The Cavaliers are 43-63 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 4-1 in Brooklyn including the 2018 tournament title.

• UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018.

• The Cavaliers were the No. 1 seed in the 2021 ACC Tournament, defeating Syracuse in the quarterfinals.

• UVA advanced to the 2021 ACC Tournament semifinals vs. Georgia Tech, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UVA program.

• UVA has posted a 6-7 mark as the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament.

• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals in six of the last seven ACC tournaments.

• Bennett is 12-8 all-time in the ACC Tournament.