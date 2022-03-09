Virginia vs Louisville: ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Date: March 9, 2022
Time: 9:49 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com
Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -6
The ‘Hoos are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives tonight against the Cardinals. Following Virginia Tech’s epic buzzer beater to move past Clemson, the Virginia-Louisville game will be slightly delayed from the scheduled 9:30 tip to 9:49. To preview the matchup, read our Big Preview.
Lastly, here are the media notes for tonight’s contest and Virginia’s history in the ACC Tournament.
Virginia All-Time vs. Louisville
• Virginia is 19-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that began in 1923-24.
• UVA has a four-game winning streak vs. Louisville and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings.
• UVA is 14-2 vs. Louisville, including a 1-0 mark in the ACC Tournament, since the Cardinals joined the ACC.
• Tony Bennett is 13-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.
Last Time Out
• Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 20 points and Reece Beekman recorded his first double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Virginia to a 71-61 win at Louisville on March 5.
• Beekman became the first ACC player since Iman Shumpert (Georgia Tech) in 2011 to record a 15-10-5-5 game.
• Armaan Franklin added 13 points and Kody Stattmann matched a career best with 11.
• UVA (18-12, 12-8 ACC) shot 51 percent and outrebounded Louisville 32-30.
• Sydney Curry led the Cardinals (12-18, 6-14 ACC) with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
UVA All-Time in the ACC Tournament
• Virginia will be the No. 6 seed for the ACC Tournament for the ninth time in school history and second under head coach Tony Bennett (2017 & 2022).
• The Cavaliers are 43-63 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 4-1 in Brooklyn including the 2018 tournament title.
• UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018.
• The Cavaliers were the No. 1 seed in the 2021 ACC Tournament, defeating Syracuse in the quarterfinals.
• UVA advanced to the 2021 ACC Tournament semifinals vs. Georgia Tech, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UVA program.
• UVA has posted a 6-7 mark as the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament.
• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals in six of the last seven ACC tournaments.
• Bennett is 12-8 all-time in the ACC Tournament.
