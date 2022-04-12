Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick named to All-ACC Academic Team

Earlier this morning two members of the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team were named to the All-ACC Academic team. Front-court teammates Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick each earned the honors.

Of note, this past season Gardner led Virginia in scoring with 15.3 points per game while Shedrick blocked 1.91 shots per game, good for third in the conference.

According to UVA Media Relations, the minimum necessary grade point average to make the All-Academic team is a 3.0 in the most recent finished semester and an overall 3.0 GPA for an athlete’s academic career. Of course, a player’s successes on the court are considered in addition to those in the classroom.

It’s fitting that Gardner and Shedrick would make the All-Academic team together as the duo combined for a number of notable performances throughout the 2021-2022 season. On eight occasions this year they both scored in double figures while manning the offensive boards as well. They also became a solid defensive tandem with Shedrick’s proficiency as an off-ball shot blocker and Gardner’s developing ability as a defender of hybrid forwards like Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

Less than a week ago the ECU transfer Gardner announced that he’d be returning next season, utilizing his extra year of COVID-19 eligibility to play another season in the orange and blue and complete his degree since UVA transfer rules mean that he’s still short on credits. With two years of non-COVID-19 eligibility remaining, Shedrick also will be returning for the ‘Hoos next season as Virginia returns it’s top-three front-court players with Francisco Caffaro back for his redshirt senior season.

Additionally, 2022 forward Isaac Traudt will add to the depth while the UVA staff will likely be targeting another forward in the transfer portal after Igor Milicic Jr. announced his departure from the program.