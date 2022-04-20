Brian is stepping down as Streaking the Lawn’s site manager

There comes a moment in every blogger’s career where it’s time to move out of their parents’ basement.

To be clear, I’ve long since moved out from my parents’ place, physically at least. Mentally, well, you just can’t beat a home cooked meal, though I digress.

I say this a lot, but when I founded this website 13 years ago, I had no idea what I was doing or where I was going with it. I didn’t even really know what “it” was. At least, not until the people here at SB Nation reached out to me to see if I’d be interested in joining this network of college sports blogs that they were building out.

I had no idea that it would eventually lead me to one of the most widely-read Virginia sports sites around. I had no idea it’d land me a book deal, or that it would introduce me to some of the legends of UVA sports lore. I had no idea it would give me the best dang editorial staff in the world...people whose wedding I would attend (or skip because of VERY IMPORTANT MEETINGS IN CHARLOTTESVILLE and I’m sorry, Will!). I had no idea it would result in Arby’s inviting me to be an official Meat Ambassador. I had no idea it would eventually lead to my current role as the Deputy General Counsel of Vox Media.

It’s been a heck of a ride, that much is for sure.

After 13 years, I’m finally stepping down as the site manager for STL. It’s been, without a doubt, one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life, to build this site from nothing and see how it’s flourished since.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane with me, this was what the first version of STL looked like:

Oh the countdown to the London Era clock. What a time. So young, so naive.

We joined SB Nation in late 2010, and we did a major site overhaul. The next iteration brought out a primitive version of our current logo, plus apparently an advertising algorithm that couldn’t differentiate between UVA and Virginia Tech?

For the past decade, our layout has largely remained the same...some tweaks here and there but nothing crazy.

We’ve covered the greatest redemption story in all of sports, one that led to a national championship. We’ve covered a murder by a men’s lacrosse player; we’ve covered a white supremacist invasion. We’ve covered coaching changes and Thursdays Heroes. We’ve raised well over $100K to charity. That last part is probably my favorite.

With that, I’m extremely excited to announce that Zach Carey will be taking over as STL’s new site manager! Zach joined us last year and has already poured his heart and soul into this site. He’s got great ideas—and passion—to grow this site to the next level, and has a few tricks up his sleeve that you’ll see in the coming days and weeks. I’ve got full faith and confidence in him as STL turns this page to its next chapter!

Thanks to all of you who have come and shared your thoughts, aired your grievances, and supported us in any way. Any time you left a comment or shared a post or clicked a link, that meant something to me. The first time we broke 100K monthly pageviews—as a non-message board site—that was really cool. But not as cool as the first time we broke 100 pageviews (thanks, mom!).

So, one last time, thank you, dear reader, for letting me create this site and giving it the space to grow, and join me in welcoming Zach as he takes over the reins!

— Brian